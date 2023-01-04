Lethbridge police responded to two different incidents of pedestrians being struck by vehicles and injured last week. One of the people injured was charged and ticketed.

Officer responded to the Scenic Drive South exit onto Whoop Up Drive around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, where police say a man flagged down a vehicle, banged on the hood and demanded a ride before diving in front of another vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle that struck him was driving in a safe and lawful manner and is not facing any charges. During the transport to hospital the male assaulted a paramedic,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Jared Derrick Potts, 31, faces charges of assault. He was also issued tickets for tampering with a motor vehicle and stunting. He’s scheduled to appear in court on the assault charge April 19.

The other call was on Dec. 30 around 7:30 p.m. Police responded to a report of a man being struck in the westbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive. He was transported to hospital with serious injures and police say he is in stable condition.

“Investigation determined the 36-year-old male had initially been on the pedestrian path before intentionally running out onto the road. Several vehicles narrowly missed him before he was struck,” reads the news release. “The driver of the vehicle that struck him was operating their vehicle in a safe and lawful matter and is not facing any charges.”

The westbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive were closed for just over two hours while police were on scene on Dec 30.