Coaldale’s town office will be moved this month to its new home on the second floor of the recently completed Civic Square building. Completion of the building marks phase one of a three phase economic development project for the town, which originally broke ground in July 2021.

“It’s exciting to finally make the move to our new town office,” said Kalen Hastings, chief administrative officer for the Town of Coaldale. “A lot went into the planning of this building, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. We look at the Civic Square project as much more than just the construction of a new Town Office; at its core it’s an economic development project that, once fully operational, will serve as a gathering place that will attract people and events to Coaldale’s downtown core.”

The project was a collaboration between the town and Shift Real Estate. The main floor of the Civic Square building is home to commercial businesses, a new council chamber and an atrium for community events. The town purchased the second floor to be used for municipal offices.

“As a council, we’re also excited to see the town office relocate to its new home,” said mayor, Jack Van Rijn. “Once town staff get set up and all of the audiovisual equipment is installed, council will also make the move and begin holding its meetings in a brand-new council chambers that opens up to a beautiful atrium. I honestly can’t wait for the public to see how great this building turned out, and I look forward to attending the many events that will be held there in the months and years to come.”

Phase two and three of the Civic Square project will see further development of up to 10,000 square feet of commercial space along the town’s main street, as well as redevelopment of the outdoor space behind the Civic Square building. The space will be a community gathering space and a hub for festivals, markets and outdoor skating, according to the town.

The town says the new offices will be fully operational as of Jan. 30.