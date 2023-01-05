Lethbridge police have wrapped up the annual Christmas Check Stop campaign and say seven impaired drivers were removed from the road. Throughout December, police say they checked nearly 1,300 drivers. One driver who was impaired is facing criminal charges.

Police say six immediate roadside sanction (IRS) fails were issued, four warnings, three graduated drivers license suspensions, four traffic tickets and tow suspended drivers were apprehended.

During the 2021 campaign, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) issued 12 IRS fails, four IRS warnings and eight IRS for zero tolerance with a graduated drivers license.

“LPS wishes to thank our partner agencies RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs for their assistance during the check stops as well as local Mothers Against Drunk Driving volunteers,” reads a news release from LPS.