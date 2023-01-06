Applications are now open for a $400 million pandemic recovery fund for charitable organizations. The money comes from one time federal government funding through the community services recovery fund (CSRF) and is meant to help organizations get the tools they need to adapt and modernize to improve accessibility and sustainability.

The funding will be facilitated by local Community Foundations, Canadian Red Crosses and United Ways across the country.

“The CSRF responds to what charities and nonprofits need right now,” said Jaci Zalesak, United Way Lethbridge and South Western Alberta executive director. “Funding will ensure there is a meaningful impact in our communities to strengthen organizations, their systems, programs, and people.”

The Community Foundation has $570,000 available to award and the United Way has $419,024 available, for a total of $989,024 to support Southwestern Alberta’s charitable sector.

The money can be used for things such as investing in new equipment, creating new ways of working, such as new fundraising approaches and providing support to staff.

“The charitable sector plays a critical role in our community’s wellbeing,” said Charleen Davidson, Community Foundation executive director. “Through the CSRF, Southwestern Alberta now has additional resources to help organizations make updates and changes necessary so that they can continue to support our community.”

Applications run from Jan. 6 to Feb. 21.