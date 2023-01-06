Two members of the Lethbridge Amateur Wrestling Association will be awarded with outstanding achievement by the provincial association. The Lethbridge Collegiate Institute is also receiving an overall team award during the 2022 Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association (AAWA) awards ceremony in February.

Pat Selk will receive an outstanding school coach award and Shawn Daye-Finley will receive an outstanding contributor award. The collegiate Institute will be recognized as an outstanding school team.

The awards are based on work ethic, determination, talent and personal sacrifice for the sport, according to Andy Ross, program director of AAWA.

“We’re very proud of both Shawn and Pat. Their selfless contribution to the sport of wrestling is

demonstrated by this recognition of their efforts,” said LAWA president Riley Ellis-Toddington.

“Our program continues to grow and showcase the talent that originates here in Southern Alberta.”