The City of Lethbridge is extending its bus pass support program for refugees through January and February. Two month passes will be issued to eligible applicants in the first month of the year and only one month passes in second.

Originally, the program issued six month passes to all new refugees in the city in 2022. Council approved $90,000 for the project in July last year and another $15,000 in September, both from council contingencies.

The city says there were allocated funds left over at the end of 2022, which will be used to continue the program. A new policy will be presented to the governance standing policy committee on Feb. 23, which will look at keeping the program going.