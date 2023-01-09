Lethbridge County is seeking feedback on a proposed bylaw amendment, which would allow certain animals within hamlet boundaries.

The county’s current animal control bylaw does not permit any livestock or fowl in the hamlets of Fairview, Kipp, Monarch, Shaughnessy, Diamond City, Chin, Iron Springs, and Turin.

“Council would like to hear from hamlet residents and property owners on whether a small number of livestock or fowl should be permitted within hamlet boundaries,” reads a news release from the county.

First reading has passed on an amendment that would allow up to five animal units in hamlets, depending on the size of a property. The county defines on animal unit as:

One horse, donkey, or mule over a year old

Two colts up to one year old

One llama/alpaca

Two ostrich, emu, or other ratite

One cow or steer over one year old

Two calves up to one year old

One elk or bison/buffalo

Fifty (50) broiler chickens

Fifteen (15) chickens (layers)

Ten (10) ducks, turkeys, pheasants, geese or other similar fowl or in combination thereof

Three sheep or goats over a year old

Two swine over a year old

Twenty (20) rabbits or other similar rodents

“The current and proposed bylaw amendments both require that property owners manage manure, bedding, fur, feathers, and feed responsibly so as to not cause a nuisance to other properties,” says the county. “Violations under both are subject to fines.”

The bylaw has to pass three readings before it can take effect.