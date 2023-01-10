A house fire in north Lethbridge sent four people to the hospital with undetermined injuries and cause an estimated $200,000 worth off damage on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Fire crews from four different stations responded to the 1100 block of 19 St. N around 12:45 a.m. and found smoke coming from the house. According to the city, all resident were outside when crews arrived and four people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and undetermined injuries.

“Crews made a quick entry and extinguished fire on the main floor,” reads a news release from the city. “One pet was found deceased and one pet was rescued.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.