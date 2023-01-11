The YMCA of Lethbridge has received $175,000 in federal funding to support youth experiencing stress and anxiety. The funds will be used to support the Y Mind program over the next 18 months, run out of the Cor Van Raay YMCA.

The program is a youth-informed, early intervention program aimed to help teens and young adults manage stress. It introduces them to evidence-based tools and connects them with peers and experienced professionals.

“Mental health concerns like stress and anxiety are among the top concerns of youth today. Y Mind brings mental health support to the place where youth already gather, making it easier and safer for them to get the help they’re looking for,” says Kristina Larkin, director of community programs at the YMCA of Lethbridge. “We are grateful for the generous support from the Public Health Agency of Canada and look forward to working alongside YMCAs across the country, and our community partners to help even more young people access critical mental health support services.”

The federal government committed $6.9 million in funding to help YMCAs in supporting youth experiencing stress and anxiety.

“The link between mental wellness and overall well-being is clear,” says Peter Dinsdale, president and CEO of YMCA Canada. “This funding will improve the lives of thousands of young people across Canada who are struggling with their mental wellness. We are grateful to the Public Health Agency of Canada for this funding that will allow us to expand access to our low-barrier and inclusive Y Mind and Mind Medicine programs.”