A 32-year-old Lundbreck man is facing several charges after police allegedly stopped a break-in attempt in progress.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Pass Powder Keg ski hill, after staff at the ski hill recognized the vehicle from past instances where fuel was stolen.

Police allegedly the man in the act of trying to enter the locked shop. He was arrested and found to be in possession of break-in tools. After a search of the suspects vehicle, police allegedly found a firearm with ammunition, along with drug paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs. 32-year-old Craig Peterson is facing charges of careless use of a firearm, among others.