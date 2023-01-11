Lethbridge Fire and EMS is gaining attention for its use of technology in cardiac arrest calls. The department implemented a program called CaseReview, which records serious events such as cardiac arrest and allows first responders to play them back in real time to analyze their response.

“What we have found is that once we successfully resuscitate somebody from a cardiac arrest, we found about 50 per cent of the time they would have a second cardiac arrest before they got to the hospital. After using CaseReview, implementing this change, we now have a success rate of 90 per cent arrival to the ED with a pulse of our cardiac arrest patients,” said Mike Humphrey, EMS operations officer. “If we stop them from having that second cardiac arrest they are now on their way to recover and so you are going to get a better outcome.”

Lethbridge is the only city in the province using the software and Humphrey said he hopes to see it implemented elsewhere in the future.

“I want to commend Lethbridge emergency medical services for leading this innovative work through their implementation of the CaseReview technology,” said Dr. Aaron Low, AHS South Zone medical director. “By identifying gaps and adjusting in real time while in the field, they have significantly improved the outcomes for patients in distress. This is a critical benefit for the individual in care and extends to their families as a result of their success.”

Humphrey said the technology has an impact both on patients and on emergency staff using it. Having the ability to review and analyze responses gives staff confidence they did the right thing at the right time, as well as give them opportunities to learn for future calls.

“Before our members generally thought that they would have time with these patients to get to the ambulance or to get to the hospital and using this case review and looking at our cases specifically, we found that the patients were having a cardiac arrest much sooner than we thought,” Humphrey said. “Medical science is very firm in what should happen but when you should intervene is another question and we are able to replay these calls and give our members a lot of confidence that not only what they are doing is right, but the right time that they are doing it.”

Humphrey said because of the department’s success, others from across North America have expressed interest in the technology. LFES have presented the new processes and results at several industry conferences including, the Paramedicine Across Canada Expo held in Saskatoon this past September.