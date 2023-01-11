Bild Lethbridge and Region has announced there will not be a Home and Garden show this year. The annual show has been put on for over four decades, but the organization says it wants to take it in a new direction and will use the year to plan for 2024.

“This decision was not made lightly. We know what this show means, or has meant, for your businesses and for the citizens of southern Alberta,” reads an announcement from Bild Lethbridge. “The all new home and garden show will take place in the new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre in 2024.”

More information will be announced about the event in the first quarter of this year. The organization says the new show will focus on customer service, innovative technology and new opportunities.

“We know not having a show in 2023 is disappointing, but we are confident that what we produce in Home and Garden 2024 will be worth waiting for. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we re-create this event to deliver to the standards you expect and deserve,” it says.