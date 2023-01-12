The City has identified some potential sites for future dog parks in the area, but nothing is fur sure yet.

Whether or not you own a dog or are a dog park user, the City is encouraging all residents to participate in a survey for some additional feedback.

There are currently six potential parks which are the 20th Avenue South Greenstrip, the North East Corner of Henderson Park, 28th Street North (between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue), Kodiak Park North, Coalbanks Park West, and Nicholas Sheran Park (either the North West corner or South East corner).

Residents have until January 30th to complete the survey, which includes the six locations above and some concept designs.

Those looking to give feedback in person can do so at the Community Conversation which takes place at the ENMAX Centre on January 18th from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.