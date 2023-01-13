Show your sweet heart some Love to the 9’s this Valentine’s Day!

To enter, fill out the form below and create a Valentine’s saying using all 9 of the 90’s words above for your chance to win a $100 Gift Card* courtesy of Butte Hospitality to the Telegraph Taphouse for a Valentine’s Day Date Night!

Be creative and have fun with your Valentines’ saying!

We will pick and announce 9 lucky winners on Valentine’s Day, put their sayings onto our virtual hearts and post them on the 98.1 2day FM Facebook page along with reading them on air and have a blast making a special 90’s Valentine’s Day Memory for our listeners!

Enter now!

Offer ends February 12th, 2023.



*Gift Card also valid at The Water Tower Grill & Bar and Cattlemen’s Chophouse.



Complete the form below to enter!