Tuesday, January 17, 2023
2dayFM’s Love to the 9’s for Valentine’s Day

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

Show your sweet heart some Love to the 9’s this Valentine’s Day!

To enter, fill out the form below and create a Valentine’s saying using all 9 of the 90’s words above for your chance to win a $100 Gift Card* courtesy of Butte Hospitality to the Telegraph Taphouse for a Valentine’s Day Date Night!

Be creative and have fun with your Valentines’ saying!

We will pick and announce 9 lucky winners on Valentine’s Day, put their sayings onto our virtual hearts and post them on the 98.1 2day FM Facebook page along with reading them on air and have a blast making a special 90’s Valentine’s Day Memory for our listeners!

Enter now!

Offer ends February 12th, 2023.

*Gift Card also valid at The Water Tower Grill & Bar and Cattlemen’s Chophouse.


Complete the form below to enter!

