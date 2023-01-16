The results are in and phase one of the curbside organics program is reporting good success rates with green carts.

Back in the spring, phase one was rolled out to around 1,900 households in Lethbridge. The city-wide roll out to single unit homes draws closer and Waste and Recycling General Manager, Steve Rozee, says he’s happy with the positive feedback from those involved with this phase.

“Asking someone to change the way they throw out their garbage is not an easy thing to do,” says Rozee.

“We really wanted to hear from those residents who have been part of the first phase of the program. What did they like, what were the things they think can be improved and what surprised them. What is clear in the feedback of the first phase survey though, is the majority of residents are pleased with the program. We will consider feedback on potential improvements as we prepare to roll out curbside organics to the rest of the city.”

The What We Heard report was developed through a survey that was conducted in the fall of last year. Said survey asked a variety of questions of the households that were in involved in phase one of the organics curbing collection.

Around 78 per cent of respondents said they were happy with the program and a further 15 per cent showed neutral satisfaction and six per cent said they were unhappy with the service.

When residents taking part were asked about their top three things they liked most about the program, environmental benefits, more black cart space, and being part of a community effort were top of mind, with a major focus on not having to go to the yard waste site one of the commonly held benefits.

“What was promising to see was 73 per cent of survey respondents said they noticed a change to the amount of waste in their black carts since starting the program,” says Waste and Recycling Operations Manager, James Nicholls.

“The curbside organics program is really intended to divert waste from the landfill and so seeing this result from the survey illustrates this program is meeting this goal,” says Nicholls.

Green carts will be rolled out to remaining single unit dwelling units this spring and the program will expand to include mutli-family homes after.

Those looking to learn more can attend the Community Conversation event this Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ENMAX Centre.