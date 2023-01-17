The Lethbridge and District Exhibition has partnered with one of the country’s leading trade show contractors as the official supplier of trade show and convention services at the new Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre. Global Convention Services will be the official decorator and exclusive electrical provider for the facility and will open a full-service branch in the city to service the facility.

“We are so excited that this mutually beneficial partnership with the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre has afforded us the opportunity to provide a new service to the region of Southern Alberta,” said Mark Howes, president of Global Convention Services.

The new 268,000 square foot facility is set to open this spring and will be like no other facility in Southern Alberta, according to CEO Mike Warkentin.

“In order to appropriately showcase Southern Alberta, we’ve partnered with industry leaders in each aspect of our business to bring this building to life. We couldn’t be happier to partner with Global Convention Services, who are experts in show services from coast-to-coast. We’re proud to be a pillar in their western Canadian expansion and look forward to them enhancing the client and guest experience in our facilities,” he said.