No injuries were reported after a car crashed into the ditch at the Highway three intersection to the entrance of Coalhurst. Coaldale RCMP responded to the incident around 5:00 p.m. on Jan 16, where it was determined a 30-year-old man lost control of his 2023 Kia Rio. Officials say he drove across the intersection and into the ditch.

“On subsequent investigation, the male driver was believed to be intoxicated by alcohol at the time of the crash,” reads a news release from Coaldale RCMP. “Provincial sanctions for impaired driving were imposed along with violation tickets.”