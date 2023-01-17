The Lethbridge Public Library is extending its free membership program for another year. The City of Lethbridge Library Board approved eliminating the membership fees for another year after looking at the needs of the community and the current economic climate.

Chair Craig Brown says the board looked at the value of creating easy access to the library and its recourses brought to the community.

“Membership fees provide a significant barrier to many and eliminating fees ensures all residents are able to access the library’s physical and virtual services equally,” Brown says.

Brown emphasizes the library is an inclusive space for everyone in the community to access, whether that be for recreation or education.