Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Coaldale residents invited to connect with town officials over coffee

By Tyler Hay
Coaldale residents will have a chance to engage with town council at the first quarterly coffee of the year. Councillors will be available to the public for conversations on Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m. at the newly completed Civic Square building. Council carried a new communications and engagement strategy last spring, which laid out a framework for transparent and meaningful two-way engagement with the community.

“As a council, we’re committed to engaging the public in a proactive way,” said Mayor Jack Van Rijn. “It’s not enough to wait for town residents to come to us with input — we also need to go to them, and on a regular basis. Doing that kind of engagement helps keep us accountable while at the same time keeping our residents involved in the decision-making process.”

Each quarter will will give an opportunity to talk about select issues with specific town departments, as well as councillors. A different town department will be featured each event. 

The first one will feature financial and corporate services and will be focused on discussing the new 2023 operational and 2023-2027 capital budgets.

The next one is scheduled for March 25.

