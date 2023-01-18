Lethbridge police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people in relation to a street robbery with weapons on Jan. 7.

Police say the incident happened between 3 and 4 a.m. in the area of 8 St and 6 Ave South.

“Two unknown Indigenous males exited a dark coloured SUV and threatened a 30-year-old male with an edged weapon and handgun before stealing his backpacks and fleeing the area,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Police ask anyone with information on the two people seen in the surveillance photo to contact them or Crime Stoppers and reference file #23000508.