Wednesday, January 18, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Police search for two armed street robbery suspects

By Tyler Hay
Police are asking public assistance identifying two subjects in relation to a street robbery. (Surveillance photo courtesy of Lethbridge Police Service)

Lethbridge police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people in relation to a street robbery with weapons on Jan. 7.

Police say the incident happened between 3 and 4 a.m. in the area of 8 St and 6 Ave South.

“Two unknown Indigenous males exited a dark coloured SUV and threatened a 30-year-old male with an edged weapon and handgun before stealing his backpacks and fleeing the area,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Police ask anyone with information on the two people seen in the surveillance photo to contact them or Crime Stoppers and reference file #23000508.

Police are asking public assistance identifying two subjects in relation to a street robbery. (Surveillance photo courtesy of Lethbridge Police Service)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win