Lethbridge dog owners are being reminded all dog licenses expired on Dec 31 and need to be renewed for 2023.

According to Community and Animal services, registering your pet helps their team reunite lost pets with their families. The fees help support programs and services for pets in the community.

All dogs in the city six months and older need to be registered with Community Animal Services. On average registering a dog in the city costs between $20 and $50, with the license fee for an “aggressive” dog being $150. Licensing a service dog is free. Cats also have to be registered with the city, however, a cat license is a one-time fee.

Licences can be renewed in person at the Lethbridge Animal Shelter and city hall or online.

Owners are being reminded if they don’t renew their dog’s license, they could pay up to $2,500 in fines.