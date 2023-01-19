Lethbridge police are hoping to find the owner of a bundle of cash that was turned into the station in November.

A man located the bank envelope in the snow at the northeast corner of 3 Ave and 5 St South on Nov 11. Police say there was no receipt in inside or other information and attempt to locate the owner have been unsuccessful.

“In order to claim the money, proof of ownership is required,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “The rightful owner will need to confirm the exact amount of cash and identify what financial institution the envelope came from.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPS Property and Exhibits Unit at 403-330-5009.