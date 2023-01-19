Applications are now being accepted for dust control on Lethbridge County roads.

Lethbridge County announced on Thursday that it’ll be accepting applications from landowners and businesses looking to apply to have dust control on County-maintained roads adjacent to their property.

The dust suppression program is a 50/50 cost-sharing initiative with the County and the applicant, with this years rate $6 per lineal metre under 200 metres and $12 for each additional metre. A minimum of 100 metres is required and product will only be applied in 50 metre increments.

The 2023 Base Stabilization Maintenance schedule is available online and property owners are encouraged to check and determine if Haul Route roads adjacent to their property are identified for dust control application as part of the annual maintenance program. If owners are located on a Haul route but outside the 2023 service window, the County suggests submitted an application.

The application forms are available online and are to be submitted to the Lethbridge administration office with the full payment by the deadline of April 1, 2023.

Dust suppression will begin the first two weeks of June, with weather permitting.