STARS Lottery launched their 30th edition to the public on Thursday, giving the chance to win 2,100 prizes valued at over $4.8 million, including a dream home right here in Lethbridge.

Along with the prizes, STARS is also giving patients the chance at a second chance at life.

STARS chief fundraising and brand officer, Terri Strunk says the lottery has been the largest fundraiser and a critical part of the funding model since 1993.

“The community has supported the lottery from the very beginning, helping to save the lives of thousands of friends, neighbours, and loved ones across Alberta,” says Strunk.

The STARS Lottery helps drive innovation, fueling the ability to pioneer practices —like carrying blood on board—providing some of the best mobile education and advancing the use of pre-hospital diagnostic ultrasound.

STARS president and CEO, Andrea Robertson says the lottery helps them to find ways to care for everyone in the years to come with research and education at the core of the work.

“When somebody buys a STARS Lottery ticket, they enable us to deliver leading edge care that saves lives—anywhere it’s required,” says Robertson.

This year, there are three grand prize dream homes for the lottery, located in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge. The early bird prize is a lakefront townhouse in West Kelowna. The 50/50 will see one lucky winner win up to $4.5 million in cash.

The Lethbridge dream home is located on the west side on Halifax Road West and retails for $905,000.

Those looking to purchase tickets can do so online at starslottery.ca or by calling 1-855-STARS-68 (1-855-782-7768).

During the 2021/22 year, STARS Emergency Link Centre handled over 36,000 requests with an average request of 99 per day.