The Lethbridge & District Exhibition is receiving the largest investment of Tourist Relief Program Funding in the prairies this week. Thursday it was announced the organization is getting a $3.5 million infusion from the federal government Thursday to go towards the digital experience at the new Agri-Food and Trade Centre Facility.

Lethbridge & District Exhibition CEO Mike Wakentin says the money will be directed to three very distinct technological programs in the facility. These programs include active networking in the building, the audio-visual system, and third is the revolution of the kitchen and culinary facilities on the campus.

“What I will say about this new building in stark contrast to the old building, everything about this building runs on the network so it’s incredibly important for us working this spring,” Wakentin says. “The audio-visual system will give us a competitive advantage over competitors in other areas of the country and south of the border.”

He adds that connectivity and connectivity support, along with the audio-visual system are two of the biggest differences visitors will experience in the building.

“Everything about this building is connected to you will be able to plug in your iPhone in one room, and broadcast that to any screen or any speaker in the entire building.”

The Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre is set to open later this spring.