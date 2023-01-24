Lethbridge residents are being welcomed to join in the Lethbridge Police Service polar plunge event to raise funds and awareness for special olympics. LPS, in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, will hold the event at Henderson Lake on Feb. 4. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and the plunge will be at noon.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some familiar faces return this year and hope to see a few new ones,” said Cst. Braylon Hyggen, who oversees organization of the annual Plunge. “This is the first in-person event since 2019 and we’re encouraging community members to come out and join us – in the water or cheering from the shore.”

A hot tub will be a provided for after the plunge by Arctic Spas and coffee and hot chocolate will be provided.

The LPS Team, “BRRRothers in Blue,” includes Hyggen, Insp. Jason Dobirstein, Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh and Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

Individuals or teams can register in advance online or at the event. Cost the register is $50 and anyone who wants to donate to a team or individual can use the same link. Donations will also be taken at the event and LPS says tax receipts will be issued for contributions over $25.

Across the province, the goal is to raise $150,000 and so far just over $77,200 has been raised.