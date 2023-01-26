One person has been arrested and charged after a drug seizure in December.

ALERT Lethbridge seized over $1 million worth of drugs and cash, making it one of the city’s biggest with record amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

The seizure was made by the organized crime team on December 20th, 2022 after two homes and two vehicles were searched with help form Lethbridge Police Service.

The search warrants were conducted in the London Road area and the neighbourhood of Winston Churchill.

- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police Service Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh says the seizure is a victory for more than just police and the importance of working with ALERT.

“The success of this investigation is a testament of strong model of teamwork, collaboration and partnership that exists between the ALERT structure and LPS is proud to be a partner,” says Mehdizadeh.

With a street value of over $1 million the seizure included over five kilograms of methamphetamine, over three kilograms of cocaine, and over one and half kilograms of fentanyl powder. Also seized were some smaller amounts of ketamine, mushrooms and $79,000 in cash.

Insp. Brad Lundeen, with ALERT organized crime team says that this seizure is the largest bust for methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, with this bust impacting various parts of life in the city.

“If it’s not the largest [seizure] it’s without question certainly the most impactful,” says Lundeen

- Advertisement -

“Organized crime is a complex community threat this goes beyond drugs and impacts our healthcare system, our social supports, family life and our sense of neighbourhood safety.”

ALERT also seized four firearms, one of which was a prohibited sawed-off shotgun as well as a loaded handgun that had previously been reported as stolen from Redcliff.

34-year-old Patrick Rodney has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, unlawful storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition and breach of probation.

Rodney is known to police and is prohibited from possessing firearms. ALERT were investigating Rodney since October 2022 after information was received regarding suspected drug trafficking activity.

He remains in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is on January 26.

The largest known drug seizure in Lethbridge happened in February 2017 when ALERT and LPS seized $1.2 million in drugs, primarily ecstasy pills, cannabis, and mushrooms.