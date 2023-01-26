Lethbridge College is among the top 20 research colleges in the country, according to a new report. The annual Research Infosource ranking lists the top 50 research colleges in Canada and Lethbridge College was ranked at 16th place, the highest ranking in the institution’s history.

The college also ranks fifth in research income growth and this year is the third consecutive one of being recognized as one of the country’s 10 fastest-growing research colleges.

“Our ranking is a testament to the need for this vital support for our local industry and to the hard work of our entire research team,” says Dr. Kenny Corscadden, vice president research and partnerships. “Our community has been supportive of our ambitious growth goals as we have expanded our work in a variety of areas. Applied research leads directly to innovative solutions for the businesses we work with, and we are proud of the support we provide to our industry partners.”

Among medium-sized colleges, Lethbridge ranked ninth in paid student researchers, 10th in research partnerships and 13th in completed research projects. The main areas of focus for research at the college include advanced post harvest technology, aquaculture, irrigation, spatial technologies and public safety.

“It is gratifying to be recognized as a top 50 research college in Canada and to see our team rising in the rankings each year alongside other prestigious research colleges and polytechnics,” says Megan Shapka, director of applied research operations. “As we continue to grow our applied research portfolio, adding more expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, we anticipate even more growth in the coming years and look forward to continuing to provide valuable services to industry.”