The Milk River RCMP is warning drivers that delays or disruptions could be possible on Highway 4 Saturday. Police say the traffic flow between Lethbridge and Coutts could be an issue anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and those who may be required to use the highway to consider an alternate route.

The delays are expected as part of a fundraiser and protest for four people facing charges in connection to the Coutts border blockade in 2022. The Alberta RCMP says they, and partner organizations will be present to ensure that the impact on travellers will be minimized and to ensure traffic disruption will not affect public safety.