The Lethbridge Police Service are looking into an incident where an unknown male approached a 12-year-old boy and grabbed onto his backpack.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on January 26th the boy was walking east along the 1800 block of 14th Avenue South when he noticed a male walking towards him at a brisk pace. The boy turned around and began to return home and lost sight of the male.

The boy later resumed his walk to school when he was then confronted by the same male around 14th Avenue South near 18th Street South. The male in question then grabbed his backpack from behind, however the boy was able to pull away and run.

LPS were contacted and did patrols but were unable to locate anyone who matched the males description.

The male is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie, grey pants, and a black bandana.

The investigation is ongoing and LPS are asking any residents in the area who have security camera to check and footage between 7:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on January 26th to see if there is anyone matching the description.

If residents have footage or may have seen the male in question in the area at that time is asked to call LPS at 403-328-4444 and reference files 23001939.