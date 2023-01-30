Lethbridge is preparing for next generation 911 by upgrading phone systems to a computer based program. The Lethbridge Public Safety Communications Centre will do the upgrade on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed before noon.

“The City of Lethbridge 9-1-1 system has plans ready in the event of any system failures,” reads a news release from the city. “While we do not expect any service interruption, there is a possibility there may be a delay should the backup systems need to be turned on.”

Non-emergency lines for police, as well as fire and EMS will be transitioned at the same time. The city says if there is a delay in calls being answered, callers can hang up and call again and adds it is likely due to the lines being transitioned at that moment. Officials say they do not expect callers to notice any change.

“This upgrade is taking place to ensure our phone systems are ready to integrate with nation-wide changes coming to emergency service phone lines, as directed by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission,” the city says. “The changes would potentially enable people to send text messages, videos and more to emergency services in the future.”