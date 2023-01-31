An investigation is underway after a crews extinguished a structure fire in downtown Lethbridge early Tuesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 316 2nd Avenue South, with crews from four stations as well as aid from Coaldale Fire Rescue, responding to the building.

According to the City, no injuries were reported and a damage estimate is currently not available.

Fire Prevention remained on scene until nearly 9 a.m., and the investigation remains active.