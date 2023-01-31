Crossings Leisure Complex will be known as the Cavendish Farms Centre for the next 10 years, with the agri-food company making a $1 million investment into the facility.

The investment comes as the company celebrates a decade in Lethbridge, employing over 300 people, and working with about 30 different producers in the region. President of Cavendish Farms Robert Irving says it is important to support the communities the company’s employees live in, and this name deal is just one example.

“This $1 million commitment will help the City of Lethbridge and its partners deliver curling, skating, hockey, aquatics, fitness, and gymnasium programs along with childcare, child play and recreation facilities,” Irving says.

City of Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says with Cavendish making this ten-year commitment shows the investment the company has in the community as a whole.

“It is amazing what they have done within our community, the sponsorships, the employees that live, work and play right here in Lethbridge,” Hyggen says. “It is really exciting every time you get an investment like this, it means it is less on the taxpayers, so of course having Cavendish come to the table for the sponsorship is incredibly welcomed.”

The rebranding of the facility will get underway right away and is expected to be done in a few weeks. For the past six years Crossing Leisure Complex has been known as ATB Centre after the financial institution made a five-year agreement with the city in 2016 worth $402,800, which was extended into 2022 due to the pandemic.