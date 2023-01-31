Update: Blood Tribe police say Margo Whitman has been located safe.

The Blood Tribe Police Service is asking the public to help locate a missing 20-year-old woman. Margo Whiteman was last seen by her family on Jan. 13 in Moses Lake, Alberta and police believe she may be in the Blood Tribe area.

She is described as having a slim build with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Police say they do not expect foul play and ask anyone with information on where she is to contact them or Crimestoppers.