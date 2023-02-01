A man is facing additional charges in the relation to the death of a 34-year-old woman in Lethbridge County in October. Tia Blood was reported missing on Oct. 19, 2022 and was found dead on Oct. 24.

BACKGROUND: Body found in Lethbridge County confirmed to be missing Lethbridge woman

Hunter Alexander Frank was arrested in relation to the investigation and was facing charges of offering an indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000. He is now facing charges of manslaughter and trafficking a controlled substance.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in court in Lethbridge on Feb. 13.