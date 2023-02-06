HomeContestsCJOC ContestsCJOCCKBDPromos Survey : We want your feedback By My Lethbridge Now Staff February 6, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Step 1 of 8 12% 94.1 CJOC and 98.1 2day FM wants your feedback! We know everyone has ever changing styles so we want to stay on top of what the community wants to see, hear and expect from 94.1 CJOC and 98.1 2day FM! Take some time to fill out our survey and be entered to win a $100 Gift Card from Boston Pizza! Start the survey:Enter the draw?(Required) Yes, enter me into the prizing draw! No, submit my entry anonymous and do not enter me into the draw. Name(Required) First Last Email(Required) Phone(Required)My favorite station is98.1 2dayFM94.1 CJOCWhat is your age?Under 1818-3435-4950-6465+ Music ContentHow many hours do you listen per week?(Required)less than 2 Hours2-5 hours5-12 hours12+ hoursWhenever I'm awakeThe station should play more(Required) Rock Pop Today's Hits Oldies 2000's Music Other Non-Music ContentDo you feel that the on-air team's topics are of interest?(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeWhat content would you like to hear more about?(Required) Community Events Weather Local News Roads Local Sports Other News: On-Air and OnlineI relate to the stories I hear on the radio(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeYou do a good job on sharing a variety of stories online/on-air(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeI would like to receive local news alerts via e-mail(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeI would like to receive an audio newscast delivered daily via email(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagree Community InvolvementThe station is heavily involved in the community(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeThe station should talk more about community events on-air and online(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagree My Lethbridge NowI enjoy the local information on Mylethbridgenow.com(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeMylethbridgnow.com is my first stop for local news(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagree WinningHave you attended our ADMIN GALA in the past?(Required)YesNoWhat do you think a fair price is for a ticket to attend the event?(Required) $25 $30 $35 $40 $45 Other What kind of prizing would like to have an opportunity to receive at the gala?(Required) Money Gift Cards Trips Concert Tickets Time Off AdvertisementI appreciate hearing about offers from local businesses(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagreeI am aware of the HALF PRICE DEALS savings program(Required) Yes No My Half Price Deals Now is a great program(Required)Strongly agreeAgreeNeutralDisagreeStrongly disagree FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLES Promos YWCA’s Women Of Distinction Awards 2023 My Lethbridge Now Staff - February 6, 2023 CKBD 90’s @ 9 My Lethbridge Now Staff - February 6, 2023 CKBD 2dayFM’s Free Wash Wednesday with Gas King My Lethbridge Now Staff - February 6, 2023 Promos New West Theatre’s Nightlife A Cabaret Performance My Lethbridge Now Staff - February 3, 2023