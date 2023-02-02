The 13th Annual Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation’s Care from the Heart Day Radio-a-thon is happening Thursday, February 9th.

The event will be running from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 94.1 CJOC, 98.1 2DayFM, as well as several other Lethbridge radio stations with the hopes to raise $250,000. Throughout the day, community members will be able to hear stories from doctors and nurses, administrators, donors and front-line staff about the impact donations will make.

“Thousands of people walk through the hospital doors every month. Whether it is staff, the public or patients, everyone benefits from your donation; we all deserve to have the very best experience, and with your generous support this is possible,” says Allan Bartolcic, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Every dollar raised from Care from the Heart Day will stay right in the community and will help the Chinook Regional Hospital provide tremendous care throughout the year.

For the 12th year in a row, Honorary Chair Bob Balog will be in attendance and says “The Balog family, just like yours, has benefited from the exceptional staff and expertise of the Chinook Regional Hospital. Like so many of you, we have seen firsthand the great compassion and wonderful care available here in Lethbridge. I am honoured to be asked to help ensure this level of service in our community will continue.”

Over the past 13 years, since the radio-a-thon started, over $3,000,000 has been raised for the hospital.

One of the impacts from donations is a new program Schwartz Rounds® which is led by Dr. Dionne Walsh. the program offers healthcare workers a scheduled time during their shift to discuss social and emotional issues they face when caring for patients and families, connecting with each other, and finding time to take a breather from various stressors.

Donations can be made on February 9th by visiting the Foundation’s website or by calling 403-388-6001. Corporate challenges are also encouraged.