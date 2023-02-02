Lethbridge County will be replacing a bridge just southeast of Coaldale.

Construction is scheduled to start on Monday, February 6th on a bridge located on Range Road 19-4, around nine kilometres southeast of the Town of Coaldale.

The bridge was identified for replacement under the County’s annual replacement program which is funded through the 2022 Capital Budget.

A section of Range Road 19-4 south of Highway 512 and north of Township Road 8-4 will be closed during the replacement with access for local traffic only.

Drivers are asked to observe all construction signage and be on the look out for crews working in the area.

The replacement is expected to be finished within two weeks, with weather permitting.