The City of Lethbridge is looking for Indigenous artists to work on two commemorative initiatives centred around residential school survivors and missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Artists interested in the project have until March 10 to submit an expression of interest including a cover letter and reference documents. Short listed artists will be invited to meet with city officials to discuss development of a full proposal. The city says an honorarium will be provided to all shortlisted candidates.

The successful artist will conduct community engagement on both commemoration initiatives and present recommendations on how they should be undertaken. The city says engaging on both projects at the same time ensures there are opportunities for conversations to be connected geographically, narratively and artistically.

“The desired outcome of the Indigenous Legacy Commemoration Project is to honor victims, survivors, and their families,” reads a news release from the city. “The successful artist will aim to gather a deeper understanding of the community’s expectations for commemoration while increasing the public visibility and representation of Blackfoot and the other Indigenous peoples who call Lethbridge home.”

The project has a budget of $35,000 for consultation fees, honoraria, materials and other expenses.