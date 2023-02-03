A fundraising concert next week will help Lethbridge food banks keep up with high demand. The concert, titled If Music Be the Food Of Love, is being put on by the University of Lethbridge Singers and will showcase local talent.

“It’s going to be a really nice concert and they are raising funds on behalf of Interfaith Food Bank, Lethbridge Food Bank and the University of Lethbridge Food Bank,” says executive director of the Lethbridge Interfaith Food Bank, Danielle McIntyre. “This group actually chose to do this fundraiser for us right now because of the increased demand that we are seeing at the food banks. Seeing line ups outside our door is brutally obvious how much people really need help right now with the groceries so all of the funds that are raised are going to benefit food purchases at all of our food banks to be able to make sure that there is going to be enough food on the table for everybody.”

The show will feature folk singer John Wort Hannam, pianist Brad Parker and the University of Lethbridge Opera Singers. Admission will be by donation, with a suggested contribution of $20.

“It’s a good mix and a really nice showing of some of our local talent,” McIntyre says. “I think it will be well worth it — the donation will give you an opportunity for a really nice show.”

The show will be at Southminster Church on Feb. 10 and will start at 7:30 p.m.