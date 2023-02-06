No injuries were reported after Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a northside Lethbridge structure fire Sunday night. Crews from three stations attended the scene at 1550 St. Francis Road shortly after 7 p.m., and quickly got the fire under control, and contained to the building of origin.

No one was in the residence when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The estimated amount of damage to the residence is $150,000 to $200,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.