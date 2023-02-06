Applications are open for those looking to help out with the census for the City.

The next municipal census takes place in April and helps to gather information and provide an accurate number of people living in the city. This information is then used to provide planning data for needs like infrastructure and schools.

Those interested in applying to be a census taker are needed for a three-week period starting on April 1. They will be responsible for going household to household and dropping off census doorhangers which will have individual codes for residents to fill out their census information online. The census takers will also be required to followup with households that have not completed the online census.

The City is looking for candidates that are a Lethbridge resident, over the age of 18, like walking, know how to operate a smart phone or tablet, and have an active email account since all communications will be done through email.

Applications are available online and will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24th with successful applicants being notified by mid-March. Census takers will be paid $2.50 per household they reach as well as compensation for the use of your device and for the training.