Lethbridge wrestlers brought home multiple medals after the 2023 Alberta Open tournament in Edmonton this weekend. It was the second consecutive weekend members of the Lethbridge Amateur Wrestling Association competed. Competitors ranged from five years-old, to 20. In total, the association brought home 15 medals.

“It was awesome to see our athletes perform at this level of competition,” said head coach Pat Selk.

Members of the association on the juniors’ category, who are still in high school, competed against university wrestlers and

“It’s normally intimidating for a high school kid to get on the mat with a university athlete, but our team was ready and showed it,” said Shawn Daye-Finley, program coordinator for the wrestling association. “Lethbridge is becoming a recognized force for wrestling in Alberta.”

Daye-Finley was also presented with an award at the event and was recognized as an outstanding contributor of the year. Selk was awarded coach of the year at the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association (AAWA) Awards Banquet, which was part of the tournament. Lethbridge Collegiate Institute was awarded school team of the year.