The Lethbridge COVID-19 assessment and immunization site will be moved out of the Lethbridge and District Exhibition on Feb.12. Alberta Health Services says it will be moved to the Lethbridge Community Health Unit at 801 1 Ave. S, starting on Feb. 13.

“With the change in location, AHS encourages clients to be mindful of the instructions provided when booking online,” reads a news release from AHS. “ If you have any of the core symptoms of COVID-19, you are recommended to isolate.