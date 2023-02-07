The Lethbridge Hurricanes will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Lethbridge Broncos team winning the Western Hockey League Championships on Friday.

The Hurricanes will wear special Broncos’ anniversary jerseys during the Feb. 10 game against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Each jersey will feature the current Hurricanes name bar, along with the name bar of the Bronco player who wore their number on the championship team. They will be auctioned online after the game.’

“The Broncos are such a big part of the history of hockey and the Western Hockey League in our community and the star-studded 1983 championship team holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of Lethbridge hockey fans, even to today,” said Hurricanes general manager of business operations, Terry Huisman. “We can’t wait to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their Championship and to welcome many of those Broncos players back to Lethbridge as we dawn the iconic Bronco jerseys for a night of celebration.”

Members of the Broncos team will attend the game and there will be a special pre-game ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of the first WHL championship in Lethbridge.

The 1982-1983 Broncos finished the regular season with a 38-31-3-0 record and eight players who went on to play at least one game in the National Hockey League.