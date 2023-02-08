Update: Lethbridge police say Rabbit has been located safe.

Lethbridge police are asking for the public to help locate a missing 17-year-old man.

Andrew “Georgie” Rabbit was last seen in Lethbridge on the evening of Feb. 4 and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

“Rabbit is described as approximately 5’11”, 195 lbs, with a medium build and shorter black hair,” reads a news release from LPS. “He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, dark toque, dark pants and gloves.”

Anyone who has information on where he may be is asked to call LPS and reference file #23050682.