Lethbridge city council has conditionally approved up to $4.97 million to support three proposed affordable housing projects. The money allocated is meant to support the projects in their proposals for Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) grant funding and will only be spent if the projects are successful in securing grants. The city’s commitment has the potential to help bring up to $38.89 million into the community for housing projects.

“This is an enormous opportunity to create housing for low-income residents and help Lethbridge close the gap in affordable housing in our community,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “If successful, these projects would also create additional jobs in the community through construction activities, as well as operation, management and maintenance of the future properties and future tax generation.”

The allocated funds are to be split between Blackfoot Family Lodge ($1.9 million), Blood Tribe Housing ($1.5 million) and MyCityCare ($1.5 million). If any of the projects do not get RHI funding, the municipal money will still be available for other housing projects. The municipal grant does not include any operational funding.

“Projects must meet a number of eligibility criteria to apply to the RHI program,” said Andrew Malcolm, urban revitalization manager. “Applications will then be prioritized for funding based on a number of factors such as cost sharing with municipal funding, community need, land status and project target demographic. City council’s support helps to strengthen the applications which we hope will mean more housing for our community.”

The money would come from funds allocated specifically for affordable housing projects in the city.

“Based on our housing needs and our housing strategy, Lethbridge can definitely use all three of these projects and those resolution will help give them the best possible chance when they move forward to CMHC for the RHI grant funding,” said Councillor Belinda Crowson. She added this is the third intake of RHI funding and no Lethbridge groups have succeeded in getting funds yet. “Having municipal support can be the deciding factor in whether one or all of these projects move forward.”

Councillor Ryan Parker said it is always a good move for the city when money can be leveraged to get a large return. “It’s become somewhat of a responsibility of the municipal government now, is housing, When I was first elected it was kind of a provincial, but at the end of the day we serve the citizen that live in this community and it’s important we have the funding in place to support these kinds of initiatives, especially when they are needed in our community in such a crucial time.”

Along with the funding commitment, the mayor will also write letters of support for the projects. The deadline for organizations to apply for the RHI funding is March 15.