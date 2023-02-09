The 2023 Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation Care From the Heart Day Radio-a-Thon has kicked off, with media outlets from across southern Alberta, including 94.1 CJOC and 98.1 2DayFM, joining forces to help raise money for medical facilities across the AHS south zone.

With a goal of $250,000 set for the 13th edition of the campaign, some of the impacts donations will have on the region includesthe implementation of new software that allows for upgrades to perinatal care. Registered Nurse Monica Whitehead says differences that the recently purchased OBIX technology can provide are astounding.

“OBIX Software is specifically designed to capture and document electronic fetal monitoring, and upload it with connect care which is our new provincial electronic documentation system. It looks for any increases or decreases in a baby’s heartrate and heartbeat and how much the heartbeat changes,” Whitehead says.

“Right now in the south zone, we are using a paper based medical record, which means any fetal monitoring we do is also paper based and that limits our ability for remote consultations and keeping our pregnant patients within their community.”

Executive Director of the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation Allan Bartolcic says the generosity of the Lethbridge region saw the foundation raise approximately $1.7 million in 2022. He adds those donations can be life changing and life saving.

“The money raised goes towards the hospital’s greatest needs, specifically new state of the art equipment, maintaining current medial equipment, and health promotion programs and patient services that enhance care and delivery,” he says.

“100 per cent stays in the area and ensures access to care and building our community, and a healthy community. If they can give, whatever they can afford, all contributions and donations are definitely appreciated and definitely welcomed.”

Donations to the 2023 Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation’s Care From the Heart Radio-a-Thon can be made by visiting the Foundation’s website or by calling 403-388-6001 until 6 p.m.