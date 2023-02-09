The outbreak of whooping cough in the south zone is growing, according to Alberta Health Services. There have been a total of 39 confirmed cases as of Feb. 8, with three resulting in hospitalization.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 26 and health officials say most of the cases are in young children who are not immunized.

“Communities impacted at this time involve those spanning the County of Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake, Bow Island and Fort Macleod,” reads a news release from AHS. “These are areas with significantly low childhood immunization rates. By age two, children should have received four doses of pertussis- vaccine, and in some of these areas only one-third of two-year-old children have.”

AHS adds there is no evidence of spread outside the south zone.