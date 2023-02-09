The Milk River emergency room will be closed for the third weekend in a row because of a lack pf physician coverage. It is closed Fed. 9 and will reopen Feb. 13.

Nursing staff will remain on site to provide care for long-term residents.

“AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a new release from AHS. “We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Emergency calls will be rerouted to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge or Raymond Health Centre.